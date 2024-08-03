Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.700 EPS.

Lantheus stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

