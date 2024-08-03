LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.71.

LMAT stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

