LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.7 million-$54.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.4 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.910 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 348,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.71.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

