Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.96

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $26.39. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 172,215 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7484 per share. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.17%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

