Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 1,088,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,638,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.