Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Lightspeed Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

