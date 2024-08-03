Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.400-15.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-15.60 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $477.25.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
