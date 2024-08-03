Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $290.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.75. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

