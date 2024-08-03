LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

LivaNova Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

