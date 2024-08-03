Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $546.71 and last traded at $542.33. Approximately 144,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,082,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $541.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.77.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.