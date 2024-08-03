Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of LBPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 831,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,293. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

