LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 872.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 668.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 217,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

