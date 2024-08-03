LRI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 218 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $615.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.08. The stock has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

