LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE RHP opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

