LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 534 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 534 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $333.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.21 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

