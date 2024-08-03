LRI Investments LLC Invests $124,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,563,937 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.59.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

