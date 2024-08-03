LRI Investments LLC Invests $33,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,957.66 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,274.91 and a twelve month high of $2,174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,766.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,649.02.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

