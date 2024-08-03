LRI Investments LLC Invests $95,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

