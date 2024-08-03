LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.29.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

