LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 735.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

