LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 543 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

