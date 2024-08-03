LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $291.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

