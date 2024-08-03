LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in ASML by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML opened at $809.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $997.56 and a 200-day moving average of $948.64. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

