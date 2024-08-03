LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Shares of CMI opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

