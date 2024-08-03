LRI Investments LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

