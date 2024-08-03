LRI Investments LLC Takes $29,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $289,681,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $199,660,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.