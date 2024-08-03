LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

Align Technology stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.59 and its 200-day moving average is $278.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

