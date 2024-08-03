LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $123.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

