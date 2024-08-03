LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $258,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 996.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 139.4% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 41,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.64. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $124.06 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

