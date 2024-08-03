LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOT opened at $222.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.43.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.