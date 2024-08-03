LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $222.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.