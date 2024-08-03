Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of LVLU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.25.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.
