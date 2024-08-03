Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of LVLU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.