LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Declares Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.
About LuxUrban Hotels
