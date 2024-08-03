Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macerich

Macerich Stock Down 3.9 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 165,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $22,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $18,938,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.