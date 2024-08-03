MAGA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.78 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. MAGA has a total market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGA has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar. One MAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About MAGA

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00005438 USD and is down -20.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,715,611.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

