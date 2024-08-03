Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Magna International Price Performance
Shares of MGA stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGA
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.