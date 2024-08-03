Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

