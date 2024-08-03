Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,838. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $30,161,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

