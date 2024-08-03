Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.63

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 1097071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

