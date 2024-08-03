Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Shares Down 2.6%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 10,852 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Main International ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Main International ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

