Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.230-9.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average of $241.79. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

