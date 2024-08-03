Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $660,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.02. 3,808,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

