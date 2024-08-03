Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26, reports. Matson had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million.

Matson Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $468,480.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,689,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $468,480.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,689,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $10,970,695. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

