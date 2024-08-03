McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.4%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $262.40 and last traded at $264.21. 523,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,514,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.90. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.