McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $90,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

McKesson stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.38. The company had a trading volume of 881,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,040. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.74 and a 200 day moving average of $546.69.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

