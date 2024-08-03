Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD traded down $73.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. The stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,414.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

