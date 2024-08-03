Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 40.200-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 40.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY24 guidance to $40.20-40.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $73.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,441.43. The stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

