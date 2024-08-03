MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

MCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,737. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

