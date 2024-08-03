MFS Government Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 128,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,415. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.