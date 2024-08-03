MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 5,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,750. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.