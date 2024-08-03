Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 272,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

