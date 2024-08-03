Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.34 and last traded at $105.38. Approximately 6,078,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,924,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,730 shares of company stock worth $22,485,299. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 550,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 253.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

